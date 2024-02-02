E. Jean Carroll's Attorney Tells What Made Trump So Mad At Alina Habba

Most of us are pretty sure that Donald Trump has had it with his attorney, Alina Habba. It's not just that we have fantastic intuition, but also that he put a help-wanted sign up on Truth Social. Even Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb said that he thinks Habba is a "loser" over the outcome of the defamation trial brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

She's a thoroughly disgusting person, so we're not taking her side on this or on anything, but she was the recipient of the former President's wrath, and of course, it's for the dumbest reason ever. Well, this is more like two stupid stories in one.

CNN reports:

Attorney Roberta Kaplan said former President Donald Trump threw papers across a table and stormed off during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago after learning that his legal team had agreed to provide her lunch. Kaplan, who has represented clients in high-profile cases against Trump, including E. Jean Carroll, said on an episode of the "George Conway Explains it All (to Sarah Longwell)" podcast recorded Thursday that she rejected the former President's request that they work through a lunch break because he believed the deposition was "a waste of my time." "And then you could kind of see the wheel spinning in his brain. You could really almost see it," Kaplan told Republican strategist Sarah Longwell and conservative attorney George Conway, a longtime Trump critic. "And he said, 'Well, you're here in Mar-a-Lago. What do you think you're going to do for lunch? Where are you going to get lunch?'" Kaplan said she told him that his attorneys had "graciously offered to provide" her team with lunch — a common civil practice between opposing legal teams. "At which point there was a huge pile of documents, exhibits, sitting in front of him, and he took the pile, and he just threw it across the table. And stormed out of the room," Kaplan shared, adding that Trump specifically yelled at his lawyer Alina Habba for providing them lunch. "He really yelled at Alina for that. He was so mad at Alina," she said. Kaplan continued: “He came back in and he said, ‘Well, how’d you like the lunch?’ And I said, ‘Well, sir, I had a banana. You know, I can never really eat when I’m taking testimony.’ And he said, ‘Well, I told you,’ — it was kind of charming. He said, ‘I told you, I told them to make you really bad sandwiches, but they can’t help themselves here. We have the best sandwiches.’” Kaplan was deposing Trump at Mar-Lago in a lawsuit alleging the former president was involved with a fraudulent marketing company. A federal judge dismissed the suit last month.



The 77-year-old former President 'See you next Tuesday'd' Kaplan.

In a separate anecdote, Kaplan detailed the end of the deposition when she was set to leave, saying that Trump told her: "See you next Tuesday" – a phrase that is often used as a derogatory euphemism directed at women.



"We come in the room, and I say, 'I'm done asking questions' and immediately I hear from the other side, 'Off the record. Off the record. Off the record.' So they must have planned it. And he looks at me from across the table and he says, 'See you next Tuesday,'" she recounted. Kaplan said that she was initially confused, as their next meeting was set for a Wednesday. "You could tell it was like, it was like a kind of a joke again, like teenage boys would come up with. But again, I wasn't in on the joke," she said. "I wasn't in on the joke, so I had no idea. Then we get into the car and my colleagues are like, 'Robbie, do you know what that means?' And I'm like, 'No, what are you talking about?' They tell me, and I'm like, oh my God, thank God I didn't know because had I known, I for sure would have gotten angry. There's no question I would have gotten angry," Kaplan said

Who does that? He is a child. I don't want to be harsh on children, so I'll clarify. He's like the bratty evil character in the old movie The Bad Seed. Except, he's not an 8-year-old girl with ponytails. He's a crazy old man who wants his hands on the nuclear button again.