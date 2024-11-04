Lincoln Project Ad Shows Dangers Of Trump's Threats On Cheney

Donald Trump threatened to put Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad a few days ago. Republicans continue to defend Trump and the media normalizes his behavior. But The Lincoln Project produced another banger ad that calls out how dangerous the GOP presidential candidate is.

At a recent rally Trump shared his firing squad execution fantasy for Cheney:

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

The Lincoln Project ad states:

"Better men than Trump have threatened our Democracy before, and this Tuesday Democracy will win."

LFG.