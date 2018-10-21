Trump Administration Looks To Define Transgenderism Out Of Existence

Oh look! Just in time for an election where it's expected that the party in power will lose seats, here comes the Pavlovian bell ringing on culture issues playing into the small-mindedness and bigotry of the average Trump voter.

And really, there's no better way to get your people to the polls than to come up with a way to just be a total a-hole to people already struggling with so much bigotry and ignorance leveled out them. Punching down has always been a part of the GOP's electoral strategy.

The Trump administration is considering narrowly defining gender as a biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth, the most drastic move yet in a governmentwide effort to roll back recognition and protections of transgender people under federal civil rights law.

[..] The department argued in its memo that key government agencies needed to adopt an explicit and uniform definition of gender as determined “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.” The agency’s proposed definition would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with, according to a draft reviewed by The Times. Any dispute about one’s sex would have to be clarified using genetic testing.

[..] The new definition would essentially eradicate federal recognition of the estimated 1.4 million Americans who have opted to recognize themselves — surgically or otherwise — as a gender other than the one they were born into.

Parker Molloy, journalist, author and longtime transgender activist, shares how this will impact her and the rest of the transgender community.

This is very, very, very, very, very, very bad. I cannot express enough how bad this would be. https://t.co/1TWLWHai6Z pic.twitter.com/TpnWCH46mx — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

The headline isn’t really being hyperbolic. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

This is an end-run around arguments that trans people who’ve had surgery should have any legal recognition. pic.twitter.com/n6vgSyFkpa — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

The birth certificate “as originally issued” line is very important here.



Side note, screw off, NYT reporters who say trans people “opt” into anything. pic.twitter.com/5N0CJCCK9H

“Civil rights protections for people who should not have them.” WTF pic.twitter.com/6kVH9yad2X — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

I don’t ever want to hear another word about how it’s Democrats who are “too focused on ‘identity politics.’” THIS is identity politics. The sustained attack meant to get a bunch of bigots excited to vote IS identity politics. I JUST wrote about this https://t.co/pwEwJQHnbt — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

It’s no surprise that they were waiting to roll this out until after they got someone on the court who would ignore all the lower court rulings that completely contradict this. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

Also, to anyone going “They can redefine whatever they want, they’re just words! We’ll just ignore them.”



That

is

not

how

it

works.



This is about redefining the language in federal non-discrimination law to strip away rights. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

And hey, I get it. A bunch of the MAGA crowd that thrives on “owning the libs” will love this. They’ll laugh, they’ll cheer, they’ll mock my fear as being nothing more than saying “orange man bad.” They’re already in my mentions doing it. pic.twitter.com/at8N616ZBM — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

Their ideology is nothing more than “Ha! It made the libs mad so this is great!” What sad, sad people. Really. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

Honestly, if you see this and go “Yeah, but Trump voters were angry and we have to respect that” — when what they were angry about was the existence of others, screw off. Honestly. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

Read this thread I wrote yesterday about how much it meant to just hear a candidate acknowledge that people like me exist. https://t.co/EABEPp55BL — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

Imagine how stupid you’d have to be to have believed this for a second 👇 pic.twitter.com/9vcigeQ4LI — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

It's a sad, cynical ploy just to divide us more and to be a bully because they can.