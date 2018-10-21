Trump Administration Looks To Define Transgenderism Out Of Existence
Oh look! Just in time for an election where it's expected that the party in power will lose seats, here comes the Pavlovian bell ringing on culture issues playing into the small-mindedness and bigotry of the average Trump voter.
And really, there's no better way to get your people to the polls than to come up with a way to just be a total a-hole to people already struggling with so much bigotry and ignorance leveled out them. Punching down has always been a part of the GOP's electoral strategy.
The Trump administration is considering narrowly defining gender as a biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth, the most drastic move yet in a governmentwide effort to roll back recognition and protections of transgender people under federal civil rights law.
[..]
The department argued in its memo that key government agencies needed to adopt an explicit and uniform definition of gender as determined “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.” The agency’s proposed definition would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with, according to a draft reviewed by The Times. Any dispute about one’s sex would have to be clarified using genetic testing.
[..]
The new definition would essentially eradicate federal recognition of the estimated 1.4 million Americans who have opted to recognize themselves — surgically or otherwise — as a gender other than the one they were born into.
Parker Molloy, journalist, author and longtime transgender activist, shares how this will impact her and the rest of the transgender community.
It's a sad, cynical ploy just to divide us more and to be a bully because they can.
Comments