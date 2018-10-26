Trump Angry That ‘Bomb Stuff’ Is Slowing GOP Momentum For The Midterms
Trump proves once again that he's completely unfit to serve in the office he holds. Rather than showing an ounce of concern for any of the targets of these mail bombs that have gone out to Democrats and liberals across the country, he's pushing the Fox/right wing conspiracy theory that they're a false flag operation, and complaining about losing followers on Twitter.
Here's one of the first tweets he fired off this morning, apparently angry that it's getting harder for all of those Russian bots following him to help amplify the daily dose of fearmongering he's tossing out as red meat to his base.
And here he is complaining about all of the "bomb" stuff the media is covering, rather than following
State TV Fox's lead and trying to scare the hell out of everyone talking about the migrant caravan every other segment, as they're still doing now.
This tweet is the best reply to his Friday morning insanity, the end:
