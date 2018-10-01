Trump Cussed Out McConnell Over Kavanaugh Because 'Leadership'

Above, just under a year ago when Mitch McConnell stood in the Rose Garden and praised Donald Trump's "leadership."

This weekend, (from the Axios email):

"In a call to Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, nine days ago from his Bedminster, N.J., country club, Mr. Trump unleashed an expletive-filled tirade, telling Mr. McConnell that he had let the process get away from him," the N.Y. Times' Mike Shear and Robin Pogrebin report: "Trump later told associates that the Republicans and [White House counsel Don] McGahn had erred by not quickly holding a full Senate vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination on Friday, after the Judiciary Committee advanced it along party lines."

"The president said senators like [Jeff] Flake who were wavering about the nomination should have been forced to vote against Judge Kavanaugh and suffer the political consequences."

In more bad optics for Mitch, Twitter reporting that McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, has a no-show job in the Trump cabinet.