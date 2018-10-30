Trump Whines That Media Didn't Blame Obama For Charleston Church Shooting

Trump ran back to friendly interview territory on Fox to whine about how unfair it was for the media to put his name in the headlines following the arrest of the MAGABomber.

Here he is on this Monday's The Ingraham Angle, playing the false equivalency game with the coverage following the mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, the shooting of Steve Scalise that the right loves to blame on Bernie Sanders, and The Washington Post headline after they arrested Cesar Sayoc:

INGRAHAM: The bomber who sent the letters to CNN and Democrats, was a fan of yours. He obviously also seems insane, completely insane -- so what do you say about that? You put "bomb" in quotes -- they went crazy over that, too, over the weekend, because you seized the word "bomb" in quotes. Would you like to kind of... TRUMP: No, look -- he was insane a long time before -- you look at his medical records -- he was insane for a long time. Bernie Sanders had a fan who shot a very good friend of ours, Steve Scalise -- and other people -- he was a total maniac -- nobody puts his name in the headline, Bernie Sanders in the headline with the maniac... INGRAHAM: In fact, Nancy Pelosi said, "Do not politicize this," back at the time. TRUMP: I was in the headline of the Washington Post, my name associated with this crazy bomber. Trump bomber or something. But I was in the headline… when they got him. They didn't say -- bomber found -- they talked about Trump in the headline.

Now they didn't do that with Bernie Sanders when he had -- they didn't do that with the Democrats when other people came at -- they didn't do that with President Obama with the church, the horrible situation with the church. They didn't do that. They put my name in the headlines. It's, when I say "enemy of the people" I'm talking about the fake news and it is fake.

INGRAHAM: For which... TRUMP: My people understand. One quick story. So a reporter for the Washington Post, there's a story that -- a place that I was doing, an arena was empty and he shows a picture; not a very good crowd, Mr. Trump, something to that effect. And then it turned out that he took the picture five hours before the people started coming into the arena. The arena was packed and there were thousands of people outside. They had to retract it. But this is the kind of dishonesty that we have.

Maybe Orange Julius should focus on NOT calling the media "the enemy of the people" and using other borderline eliminationist rhetoric. The fact is he likes "us versus them" politics rather than actually being president. He should resign.

For now, it's time to vote his enablers out of office.