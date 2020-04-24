Giuliani And Ingraham Laugh Off New York's Contact Tracing Efforts

Rudy Giuliani and Laura Ingraham mocked the very important step of "contact tracing" in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 on Fox News last night, because Gov. Cuomo has made it part of New York's recovery plans.

Ingraham and Giuliani have been two of the most dangerous promoters of phony coronavirus cures the country has seen so far, outside of Trump, when they spout their crackpot theories on Fox News. Last night was about as ludicrous as it gets.

Ingraham actually brought up Trump's "UV light" and "sunshine" idiocy, as if these should be tested by the American people, and are possible cures. She has taken every faux cure, and promoted it like it's a winning lotto ticket every chance she gets. Ingraham called these phony remedies "good news," and blasted the mainstream media for always correctly shooting them down.

After blaming China and praising Trump, Ingraham and Giuliani turned their attention to Bloomberg and "contact tracing."

"Michael Bloomberg is going to handle the tracing. ‘Army of tracers’ in New York we learned today," Ingraham said. Crazy Rudy said, "That’s totally ridiculous.” “Army of tracers,” Ingraham said while laughing.

Giuliani then did what all Trump sycophants do — lie and throw out false equivalences to defend Trump, saying, “Then we should trace everybody for cancer.”

Ingraham replied, “Yeah, army of tracers.”

This got Giuliani on a roll, and started naming diseases that aren't contagious. “We should trace a provider for cancer and heart disease and obesity and — I mean, a lot of things kill you more than COVID-19, so we should be traced for all those things," he said.

He continued trying to get Fox News viewers killed, saying, "Because life is a certain degree of risk, and we have to be willing to live with it.”

Giuliani started attacking Democratic Governors for trying to protect their citizens, and that's too much for him and Ingraham. "Try a few experiments. Let’s get back to work again because we are ready to go back. We can’t be protected forever from everything.”

Now he's Dr. Frankenstein.

Ingraham chimed in, “Can’t live in a bubble, that doesn’t work.”

Both of these hucksters should volunteer to be infected so they can be experimented on with their harebrained ideas. Now, that would get massive viewers for Fox, and maybe they can help some people. I know, that's way too much to ask.

It's up to Trump supporters to risk their lives, all in an effort to get people back to work — sick or not — so Trump can have a better chance of getting re-elected.

ProPublica has some very helpful information (that these lunatics will never agree to) and wouldn't cause massive amounts of new suffering in our country.