Giuliani Urges Governors And Mayors Grovel To Trump For COVID-19 Help

On The Ingraham Angle last night, host Laura Ingraham made it clear she’s on Team Trump, as opposed to Team America, when she claimed she, i.e. Trump, was proven right that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s request for 30,000 ventilators was “absurdly high.” Ingraham is not a doctor or public health expert but she based her conclusion on the fact that New York’s Democratic governor said he wants to stockpile them “for the apex” of the pandemic.

Ingraham implied that Cuomo should be ordering ventilators on an as-needed basis, like Walmart, instead of making sure there’s an adequate supply for one of the most populous states in the country that is also the epicenter of the pandemic. Better to be sorry than safe if you’re a Democrat … unless you butter up Dear Leader.

Ingraham’s guest for the messaging was Trump lackey Rudy Giuliani, who hasn’t been mayor since 2001. However, even Ingraham suggested maybe Cuomo was right when she asked why it’s “a bad thing” if he’s “over-projecting” the number of ventilators, that maybe he’s “just taking care of his state.”

Not even Giuliani wanted to criticize Cuomo. “First of all, I think, by and large he’s done a really good job,” Giuliani began. But he made sure to say that Trump is better: “And the president has done a superb job,” Giuliani added. He patted himself on the back for having “tried not to” overstate New York City's needs when he was mayor “because I didn’t want to lose credibility.”

Then Giuliani and Ingraham got to Cuomo’s real sin: insufficient servility to Trump:

GIULIANI: Now, this looks like a case where they didn't know – I mean, the right hand didn't know what the left hand was doing, which can happen in a situation like this. So you sort of back off, maybe make an apology for it. The most important thing is to keep up good relations. INGRAHAM: Yeah, I think that is right, and I think the president has said many times -- which I think, again, is why his numbers -- not that that’s what’s important, but people like the fact that he says I’ll work with anybody. To get this country going again and to protect people I don't care where you come from, what party you come from, what company you come from, I will work with anybody. That's the kind of thing we need to hear in a crisis -- in my view.

Is Ingraham’s nose growing? Trump has publicly threatened governors who are not appreciative enough. One of them, Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said vendors told her they were instructed not to send supplies to her state.

I can just imagine the 24/7 poutrage had President Obama threatened a red state in the middle of a pandemic. But on Trump TV, it’s the governors’ duty to bow down to Dear Leader:

GIULIANI: A little advice for the governors and the mayors, having been in that position for three extraordinarily difficult situations. I’d say one equal to this. Take the blame when you have to. You know, when you play with your boss, sometimes it's better if you don't win the golf game. He's the boss. He's got all the resources. I don't say that he is going to be affected at giving out resources one way or another, but it's just human nature that if you act like a responsible guy, and he's got real confidence that you’re doing what you are doing, he's going to give you everything you want.

Then, while they were at it, the two went after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “By and large, compared to some of the others, like my completely absent mayor, Cuomo is a hero,” Giuliani said.

“De Blasio has been smashing the president, which is just reprehensible,” Ingraham said, revealing what she thinks is his biggest sin.

On Fox News you can say almost anything you want about a Democrat but God forbid an official dealing with the consequences of Trump’s bungled pandemic response should utter a word of criticism.