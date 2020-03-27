Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump 'Doesn't Believe' We Don't Need So Many Ventilators

Good to know, Stable Genius!
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Donald Trump is a failed president, but you knew that.

And the outrage prompted by his statement to Hannity last night at least proves we're not all imagining the cruel and stupid things he's saying.

DONALD TRUMP: I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said for some areas are just bigger than they're going to be. I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, at a major hospital sometimes they'll have two ventilators. All of a sudden they're saying, 'Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'"

"Look, it's a very bad situation. We haven't seen anything like it. But the end result is we gotta get back to work and I think we can start by opening up certain parts of the country.

Media Matters didn't have to think hard about where Donald got his intel:

And about those ventilators. Newsweek reports:

Because of a shortage of ventilators, states like New York are exploring new technology that would give healthcare workers the option of using one ventilator for two patients. However, COVID-19 patients can be on ventilators for up to 30 days–10 times the average length for a non-COVID-19 patient–meaning ventilators can't be turned around as quickly as normal.

It's okay though because STABLE GENIUS is on it!

Related: Fox and Friends providing cover for Trump, of course.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.