Trump 'Doesn't Believe' We Don't Need So Many Ventilators

Donald Trump is a failed president, but you knew that.
And the outrage prompted by his statement to Hannity last night at least proves we're not all imagining the cruel and stupid things he's saying.
"Look, it's a very bad situation. We haven't seen anything like it. But the end result is we gotta get back to work and I think we can start by opening up certain parts of the country.
Media Matters didn't have to think hard about where Donald got his intel:
And about those ventilators. Newsweek reports:
Because of a shortage of ventilators, states like New York are exploring new technology that would give healthcare workers the option of using one ventilator for two patients. However, COVID-19 patients can be on ventilators for up to 30 days–10 times the average length for a non-COVID-19 patient–meaning ventilators can't be turned around as quickly as normal.
It's okay though because STABLE GENIUS is on it!
