Laura Ingraham: Blacks Don’t Get Enough Blame For Anti-Asian Crimes!

Laura Ingraham is determined to absolve whites of any blame for the recent wave of anti-Asian violence - by scapegoating Blacks.

On Wednesday night, Ingraham whined about an article in The Conversation that blamed white supremacy for the spate of attacks on Asians, even if the attacker is not white. “How does that work?” Ingraham sneered.

If Ingraham really wanted to know, she would have told her viewers what The Conversation author meant, since it was very easy to understand: “White supremacy is an ideology, a pattern of values and beliefs” wrote Jennifer Ho, Professor of Asian American Studies at University of Colorado, and “anti-Asian racism has the same source as anti-Black racism.” Based on her studies, she has concluded, “The dehumanization of Asian people by U.S. society is driven by white supremacy and not by any Black person who may or may not hate Asians.”

But Ingraham’s obvious purpose in bringing up the article was to disparage anyone who thinks white supremacy is a problem, including those the lower-third banner described as “woke Asian elites,” and to target Blacks as the real problem. It’s something of a recurring theme with her.

In this case, Ingraham asked Federalist contributor Helen Raleigh to “explain” what Ho meant. In other words, to do the actual propagandizing. B-roll footage of “Minnesota on edge during 4th night of protests” assisted the Blacks Behaving Badly messaging.

Raleigh got right to it. She even concern-trolled about Blacks’ dignity:

RALEIGH: By blaming white supremacists for all these race-related violent crimes, it has two negative effects. One is it strips away agencies of both Black people as well as Asian Americans, it strips away our ability, our decision-making ability. It basically actually ends up endorsing the very white supremacist theories that those critics, you know, try to condemn. That's one. Second is by blaming everything, every crime on white supremacy, it actually has been used by left-leaning radical activists and the politicians to justify doubling down on social justice-based policies instead of making [an] effort [at] reducing crimes so our communities are not any safer.

Never mind that Fox’s own Mike Huckabee, who is definitely not Black, celebrated Easter weekend with a blatantly anti-Asian tweet that I’m sure did not make communities any safer:

I’ve decided to “identify” as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my “values” and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 3, 2021

Ingraham pretended to be on the side of diversity (when she’s really on the side of abolishing affirmative action) by complaining that universities discriminate against Asian Americans because “A lot of liberal elites don't want them dominating universities, or even in some cases having fair access to the application process.” That, she said, is "a separate issue, but somewhat related."