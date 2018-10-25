Trump Won't Use Secure Phone -- Even Though He Knows China And Russia Are Spying On Him

This video is several months old. That's how long we've known Orange Cheeto is chatting away about classified information on his iPhone because he's too lazy to look up the phone numbers.

What's new is, now we know for a fact that Chinese and Russia spies are listening. Via the New York Times:

WASHINGTON — When President Trump calls old friends on one of his iPhones to gossip, gripe or solicit their latest take on how he is doing, American intelligence reports indicate that Chinese spies are often listening — and putting to use invaluable insights into how to best work the president and affect administration policy, current and former American officials said. Mr. Trump’s aides have repeatedly warned him that his cellphone calls are not secure, and they have told him that Russian spies are routinely eavesdropping on the calls, as well. But aides say the voluble president, who has been pressured into using his secure White House landline more often these days, has still refused to give up his iPhones. White House officials say they can only hope he refrains from discussing classified information when he is on them. Mr. Trump’s use of his iPhones was detailed by several current and former officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity so they could discuss classified intelligence and sensitive security arrangements. The officials said they were doing so not to undermine Mr. Trump, but out of frustration with what they considered the president’s casual approach to electronic security.

Administration officials told the Times they knew the spies were listening from their own intelligence.

I'm sure there will be an immediate uproar at his abuse of classified .... oh, who am I kidding? Her emails never really had anything to do with anything, and we all know it.

Now he denies it, but of course he lies so much, it's worthless:

The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it. I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Two amazing paragraphs:



a) The President uses channels surveilled by foreign governments because he wants to hide calls from his senior staff.



b) Staffers say it’s okay because he’s too uninformed to accidentally spill state secrets.https://t.co/R69WKjIpSi pic.twitter.com/W4KyCEW9Xl — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 24, 2018

That the Chinese and Russians are listening to Trump’s personal iPhone is mind blowing. Hillary stopped using her Blackberry when she became SecState. So did Obama when he became POTUS. Not Trump. He’s our greatest national security threat! Grow up Donald. https://t.co/i9rDWpZ2Mc — John Dean (@JohnWDean) October 25, 2018

If @nytimes was serious about its belief that e-mail management practices were a huge issue in 2016, we’ll see many stories re Trump’s use of an unsecured cell phone that being intercepted by the Chinese and the Russians. But @brianbeutler has it right - they only pretended. — Armando (@armandodkos) October 25, 2018

“The Chinese have pieced together a list of the people with whom Mr. Trump regularly speaks in hopes of using them to influence the president, the officials said.” https://t.co/Mv9laOlEsw — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 25, 2018