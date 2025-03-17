Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The Green and the Orange
By TengrainMarch 17, 2025

Above, The Cranberries perform, Linger. Happy Saint Patrick's Day, Crooks and Liars. Avoid the green beer, 'K?

Law Dork: Court blocks deportations hours after Trump says he invoked Alien Enemies Act.

Hullabaloo says, "First they came for the noncitizens, etc., is going to get old really fast."

Mahablog wonders if this is the start of a realignment.

The Sen Z Perspective says The Orange ? "doesn’t need a war — he just needs an excuse."

Bonus Track: Shower Cap sums up the week as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Above, The Cranberries perform, Linger. Happy Saint Patrick's Day, Crooks and Liars. Avoid the green beer, 'K?

Law Dork: Court blocks deportations hours after Trump says he invoked Alien Enemies Act

Hullabaloo says, "First they came for the noncitizens, etc., is going to get old really fast."

Mahablog wonders if this is the start of a realignment.

The Sen Z Perspective says The Orange 🤡 "doesn’t need a war — he just needs an excuse."

Bonus Track: Shower Cap sums up the week as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon