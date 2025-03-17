Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Cranberries perform, Linger. Happy Saint Patrick's Day, Crooks and Liars. Avoid the green beer, 'K?

Law Dork: Court blocks deportations hours after Trump says he invoked Alien Enemies Act.

Hullabaloo says, "First they came for the noncitizens, etc., is going to get old really fast."

Mahablog wonders if this is the start of a realignment.

The Sen Z Perspective says The Orange ? "doesn’t need a war — he just needs an excuse."

Bonus Track: Shower Cap sums up the week as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Above, The Cranberries perform, Linger. Happy Saint Patrick's Day, Crooks and Liars. Avoid the green beer, 'K?

Law Dork: Court blocks deportations hours after Trump says he invoked Alien Enemies Act

Hullabaloo says, "First they came for the noncitizens, etc., is going to get old really fast."

Mahablog wonders if this is the start of a realignment.

The Sen Z Perspective says The Orange 🤡 "doesn’t need a war — he just needs an excuse."

Bonus Track: Shower Cap sums up the week as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).