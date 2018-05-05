Even Laura Ingraham Knows Devin Nunes Isn't Doing His Real Job

Laura Ingraham pointed out to Devin Nunes that he's getting "slammed" by CNN for demanding classified documents and having a staffer read them.

"So how serious are you? You just want to help the president. You're not reading the documents. What about that report that came out today?" she said, referring to the widely-ridiculed GOP Russia report.

"The first thing I will tell you is, whatever CNN and the New York Times write or talk about, I don't read their information. I will tell you that," he replied. (Devin, that explains so much!)

"We're not going to get into the specifics about how we conduct our investigation. But I will tell you, and I've said this numerous times on your show and other, is that our lead investigator reviews the initial documents with our investigator. As the chairman of the committee, when they need documents, they come to me. We use the power that we have vested in us by the Constitution to try to force the department, the FBI."

"I'm trying to help our viewers understand this," Ingraham said. "When they come after you and say Nunes is getting these documents, then you don't read them, it opens you up to criticism. So I don't understand why it compromises the investigation for you to say, 'I read the documents that are necessary to do this investigation and I consult with my staff on the primary documents.'

"So I don't know why you're reluctant to say whether you read them or don't read them. I don't get that," she said.

"First of all, what they're talking about there is, it's a page and a half. What specifically what we're looking for is, we're investigating the State Department," Nunes replied.

"We are looking for any official intelligence that came across. That's what we're looking for. that was not in the document. At this point, we have other lines on inquiry that we're going down. We have a subpoena out there. and this is why we can play process games all the time, but at the end of the day here, we continue to have our investigation blocked. We continue to have to deal with the disinformation campaign."

Well, Devin, let's talk a little bit about why you might have met some resistance in your investigation.

Maybe it has to do with you using classified information to attack the investigations -- and to defend Trump.

Ot that the House Intelligence Committee, which used to be strictly non-partisan in its goals, under your leadership, has turned into an extremist cesspool where the Republican majority's goal is to cover up, not uncover.

So the final question, I guess, is: Wheh the Russians hacked the RNC, what did they find on you, Devin?