In The Wake Of Domestic Terrorist Attacks, RNC Chair Declares Our Country Is Safer Under Trump

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tells Fox's Jeanine Pirro that our country is safer under Trump in the wake the MAGABomber terrorism and the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that took the lives of at least 11 people.

Here's now McDaniel responded when asked by Pirro what the Republicans' main message is that's going to drive their voters to the polls, and who is more motivated to show up now that the news cycle seems to be changing by the minute.

MCDANIEL: What he did last night in North Carolina, I was with him. He's going to be making that last-minute push and he's going to say to voters “Are you better off than you were two years ago? Is our country safer? Is our country stronger? Are we making America great again? And on every metric voters are going to say yes. And Democrats are offering nothing, except obstruct, resist, raising taxes, abolish ICE, open borders. It is a very clear contrast between the messages that are being delivered to voters. And Republicans along with president Trump are making that final push to make sure voters get out and vote, because majorities are at stake and our country's trajectory, which is on the rise is at stake.

Anyone think Fox would be allowing this on their network if there was a Democrat in the White House?

Democrats have plenty of messages for voters, like protecting Social Security and their health care, and they're not for "open borders" no matter how many times Republicans like McDaniel want to lie about it.

Republicans are the ones who have no message for the midterms, other than fear. That's all they've got to sell.