Misc
Read time: 0 minutes

101 Facts About Thanksgiving

The 101 Facts Folks take on Thanksgiving. (Open Thread.)
By Frances Langum

What are your plans for this week? Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.