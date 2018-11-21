Pro-Trump Panelist Goes Way Overboard Against Obama. Even Fox Noticed!

On Fox News America's Newsroom, a panel debate went off the rails when a former member of George Bush's staff bashed Pres. Obama's late mother.

Obama gave an interview in Chicago on Monday at the Obama Foundation Summit. While discussing a wide range of topics, Obama said this about racism: "We are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues." The audience laughed at the "mommy issues" reference, as Obama's late mother, Ann Dunham, was white.

Obama's self-effacing joke became a focal point of debate with hosts Jon Scott and Sandra Smith.

Robert Wolf, a former economic advisor to Obama, explained that Obama's audience consisted of community activists. Wolf added that Obama's 'mommy' statement was said in "tongue in cheek."

The Fox panel then wondered aloud if this statement was somehow directed at Trump. Because everything is about him, isn't it?

This is when Republican Brad Blakeman blew his stack and claimed Obama is the one that has mommy issues because he never talked about his mother as far as he was concerned.

“We had the first biracial president who missed a great opportunity to bring this country together because of who and what he was, half-white and half-black. If anybody has mommy issues it’s this president. I never heard him talk about his mom, President Obama. And to allege racism and mommy issues, and he was talking about the president [Trump], is beyond the pale,” he said.

As soon as Obama was elected, right wing millionaires astro-turfed the Tea Party, feeding on white fear of a black president. Registrations to white supremacy websites skyrocketed, hate crimes rose dramatically and the GOP in Congress refused to work with him on anything. You can't bring people together if they are actively trying to destroy you.

Jon Scott was kind of flummoxed and perplexed by Blakeman's rant.

Scott said, “You think that the president ----the former president, I should say, did not, um, well, did not mention his mother deliberately?”

Blakeman stuttered, “No, I’m just saying, if, if, if...I never heard him talk about his mother ever in a public forum…(Wolf tried to interrupt) if somebody has mommy issues, perhaps he should look at himself.”

"I know you are but what am I!" is schoolyard, Pee Wee Herman-style "debate." Blaming moms is not a good look, son, and everything isn't about Trump.

Robert Wolf then said, “I’m just gonna say, into the holiday season, you’re much better than that, and you should just be clear and read his two books..."

Co-host Sandra Smith jumped in, “Let’s leave moms out of it, and bring the politics back in it."

Families and especially moms are always off-limits and sacrosanct during political discussions, but as usual, a disgusting Trump surrogate went there. He seems defensive, doncha think?

"Let’s leave moms out of it." But let's always remember who the popular president is, and who is the failing, whiney, defensive one.