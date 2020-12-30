Politics
Trump Goes On Unhinged Rant Against Brad Raffensperger's Fictitious Brother

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger does not have a brother named Ron who works for a Chinese tech firm, regardless of the nonsense Trump spews.
By John Amato
Ahead of the Georgia runoff elections, Donald Trump again attacked Georgia's Governor and Secretary of State because they upheld the laws governing Georgia, refusing to overthrow the democratically elected winner of the 2020 presidential election Joe Biden instead of the man who would be king.

This is another act of sedition by Trump, but you knew this already.

These attacks include more conspiracy theories from a controversial John Lott.

You may remember John Lott as the man who created an alter-ego named Mary Rosh to defend himself against his critics.

Indeed, Mary Rosh and John Lott agree about nearly everything. Well they should, because Mary Rosh is John Lott -- or at least that's the pseudonym he's used for three years to defend himself against his critics in online debates, Lott acknowledged this week.

These are the types of people that support Trump, and who are trying to overthrow a democratically elected government in the United States of America.

But that's not the worst of it. The ice cream on the insanity cake was Trump claiming Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has a brother who works for a Chinese company he alleges secretly changed the voting machines in Georgia to Joe Biden.

Huh?

As usual this conspiracy was created by the dumbest man on the Internet, The Gateway Pundit.

GA TODAY writes:

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger does not have a brother named Ron who works for a Chinese tech firm, regardless of what the president of the United States says.

On Dec. 23, GPB News reported on the "Battleground" blog and on social media that Brad and Ron were not related, that Raffensperger had two sisters and no brother in debunking the claims made by the Gateway Pundit and other right-wing media outlets seeking to allege nefarious actions that somehow altered election results.

Here's what we know now: The Secretary of State's office said at the time that Raffensperger did not have a brother named Ron and had two sisters.

GPB News has confirmed via public documents and records that Raffensperger does have four siblings, including a brother, but none of them are named Ron, none work for Chinese technology companies nor have any ties to voting machine vendors used by Georgia to conduct its elections or to count five million votes three separate times to confirm that Joe Biden won the state's electoral votes.

I'm waiting for Trump to tweet that he sees dead people voting for Ossoff and Warnock.

