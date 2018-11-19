Brian Kemp Puts Tom Price On Transition Team For 'Healthcare'

[Above: From 2017, Tom Price lies to a cancer patient that his plans do not include cutting off his Medicaid expansion. Republicans are still engaged in a lawsuit to stop guaranteed pre-existing condition coverage as defined by the ACA.]

Grifters gotta grift. Tom Price donated the maximum from his leftover campaign funds to the Kemp for Governor campaign, and now he gets a spot on the transition team to "help" with healthcare policy.

This is the guy who was fired by Trump because word of his love for private jet travel leaked out.

Kemp announced his transition team in a tweet, saying "My Administration will be known as incredibly competent, obviously diverse, and clearly committed to doing the right thing – even when no one is looking. We will transition effectively, govern honestly, and always put hardworking Georgians first."

Then he put Tom Price on the transition committee.

After rigging an election in his favor, Brian Kemp immediately hires insider-trading swamp creature Tom Price to his transition team. The brazenness of the GOP is hard to fathom sometimes. There’s no shame in their game when it comes to being unethical. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 19, 2018

Hiring Tom Price AND suppressing the vote shows us your admin will be many things, but "clearly committed to doing the right thing" clearly isn't one of them. #StacyAbrams #CorruptGOP #VoterSuppression — Bob III Son (@BobIIIson) November 19, 2018