David Bossie Admits To A Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy Against Bill Clinton

On "Fox News Sunday," while hyping with Corey Lewandowski their new pro-Trump book, David Bossie admitted to Chris Wallace that there was, in fact, a vast right-wing conspiracy against President Bill Clinton.

For years, conservatives and journalists have pooh-poohed and mocked the idea that there was a conspiracy against the Clinton presidency, especially since Hillary Clinton was the one to say so. Everyone knows she's not allowed to have an opinion on anything according to the Beltway media.

Two of Trump's top surrogates, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie who are churning out pro-Trump books on a conveyor belt to promote his presidency, have a new one called "Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency" which targets almost everyone you can think of, except for the two authors.

They joined Chris Wallace to discuss their new (Is it really a book or just a series of QAnon posts?) venture.

Bossie was asked about some of the people they've labeled as enemies who were formerly part of the Trump administration, which include Gary Cohn and Sean Spicer.

Wallace said, "...they wanted to control the president instead of, as you said in your first book, to 'let Trump be Trump'."

Bossie concludes these people didn't want Trump to be Trump.

Bossie giggled and said, "Exactly -- Let us remember what is going on here. There's a vast left-wing conspiracy going on that has been going on since the president won this election. All throughout the transition and during those first two years - a vast left-wing conspiracy. Very similar words to what I'm using to what Hillary Clinton called the vast right-wing conspiracy."

Wallace said, "Which didn't turn out to be true."

No, it did turn out, Chris. "There was an effort by the conservative movement to undermine President Clinton."

Wallace replied, "I understand, but he did have a relationship with Monica Lewinsky."

Bossie, replied, "Of course he did, but what we are saying here in the book, is the media, the Republican establishment and the intelligence services, not together, but separately, are undermining this president and that is what this book, 'Trump's Enemies,' is about."

Of course there was a vast right-wing conspiracy to smear Bill Clinton as well as Hillary Clinton and they are still smearing HRC as I write this.

It entailed six years of investigations into nothingness by the sham Ken Starr independent counsel to smear their characters and by conservatives in the media and on Capitol Hill to do the same.

As good as Chris Wallace is, it surprising that he would deny the existence of this conspiracy. Republicans investigated Hillary Clinton for years over the attacks in Benghazi. Wouldn't that give him a clue?