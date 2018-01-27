Chris Wallace Cautioned Fox News About 'Talking About Deep State Coups Against Trump'

Chris Wallace tried to bring some reality back to Fox News' Outnumbered Overdrive when he was peppered questions about the newly discovered text messages from Peter Strzok.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said that he's recovered the missing FBI text messages that so inflamed the conspiracy theorists about some "secret society" out to get Trump.

Host Harris Faulkner pushed the anti-Trump bias angle, including the missing texts.

Wallace said that Raj Shah, Trump's Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary, did everything he could in an earlier interview to discredit the investigations, but said all administrations that are facing a special counsel try to discredit them in some fashion.

Faulkner stayed on the "FBI is anti-Trump" message that permeates the right wing noise machine and Wallace said the criticisms on the FBI and James Comey are loose because ten days before the election, Comey publicly announced he was reopening the Clinton email investigation.

And we know that led to the election of Trump.

Faulkner was not a happy camper and complained that if the texts were missing in the first place, why couldn't the FBI couldn't find them. but Chris reminded her that since they were found the system worked.

Wallace said, "Look, there are a lot of things that are troubling, a lot of questions to ask and I fully agree we need to pursue all of this [but] I'm not sure that talking about deep state coups against the president or corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, I'm not quite sure we're there yet."

Deep state, indeed.