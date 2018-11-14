Election Update: More Seats Flip To Dems!

That Big Blue Wave keeps rolling through the unlikeliest places. Today, we have some news.

Republican Jeff Denham has conceded to Democrat Josh Harder in California's 10th District. Here's his concession, as posted on Twitter:

It has been an absolute honor to serve our community and represent the Central Valley in Congress over the past 8 years. The enormity of the responsibility was never lost on me. My wife Sonia and I look forward to starting the next chapter of our life. — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) November 14, 2018

Blue America candidate Katie Porter pulled ahead of Mimi Walters in California's 45th district by 3,797 votes as of the latest update. Dave Wasserman projects her the winner after this latest update.

In California's 39th district, Gil Cisneros is nipping at Republican Young Kim's heels, with just 122 votes separating the two. Kim is still leading, but that will probably change tomorrow.

In New Jersey, Democrat Andy Kim has been declared the winner over Tom MacArthur, architect of the Trumpcare efforts in 2017.

Meanwhile, over in Utah, Mia Love is not happy with the way results are coming in for her, so she is doing what Republicans do best: Trying to cheat.. TPM reports:

Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love sued Wednesday to halt vote counting in the Utah race where she is narrowly trailing her Democratic challenger. Love’s campaign said in a lawsuit Salt Lake County clerk isn’t allowing poll-watchers to challenge findings during the verification process for mail-in ballots. Voting is done primarily by mail in Utah.

Note that Love is only suing in Salt Lake County, where there are still many outstanding votes and where her challenger, Ben McAdams, is leading by a narrow margin.

And then there is Florida, where lawsuits are flying, Election 2000 PTSD is real, and Rick Scott is assuming he's already won. He will, however, recuse himself from certifying his own result, so there is that. Oh, Florida. You just never fail to drive me crazy.