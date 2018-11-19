Fox Business Claims Maxine Waters Will Destroy Stock Market

On Mornings With Maria and Varney & Co., conservative guests and their hosts vilified Rep. Waters reputation for hinting that changes are coming in the House Financial Services Committee, including actual oversight on many global banking entities.

Any form of oversight to the financial sector for conservatives is akin to the Terminator: Judgment Day.

What touched off the conservative freakout? Because Waters is announcing she plans to make good on her campaign promises.

CNBC reports: Rep. Maxine Waters reportedly wants foreign banks overseen by a subcommittee that looks into terrorism and criminal finance

On Mornings With Maria, guest Ron Meyer, a political analyst claimed that providing oversight was just a ploy to attack Trump.

"I think Democrats won the House to be a check on the crazy politics and instead they're answering crazy politics with crazy politics -- I don't think that's going to win them the WH in 2020."

Democrats won the House because they WANT oversight.

Susan Li said, "It could be bad for businesses."

"Think of Wells Fargo."

You mean the company that has been fined two billion dollars for lying about their subprime mortgages?

Li continued, "I imagine that a lot more bank CEOs in the future will be hauled in front of Congress and probably embarrassed and asked multiple, multiple questions about some of their questionable business practices. So, what does that say for -- what is the message being signaled to bank executives?"

The message is "buckle up, you don't have a cardboard copy of Devin Nunes to shield you any longer."

Meyer replied, "I mean, [Maxine Waters] called for Wells Fargo to be broken up."

[Good for her!]

MEYER: And so, what does that tell you? I think a lot of us here have Wells Fargo accounts, doesn't that make you feel a little uncomfortable? It makes me feel a little uncomfortable. My mortgage is through Wells Fargo, I'm a little uncomfortable.

Even though she doesn't have any legislative authority on her own, the fact that she can change markets just by calling people in front of Congress and haranguing them, the fact that she can start these investigations and subpoena people on her own is rather troubling.

Conservatives are already blaming Maxine Waters, who is actually well respected by her conservative colleagues in the Financial Services Committee for any problems Trump's stock market or economy may have.

Up next was Varney & Co., and the men were a lot meaner to Maxine in their segment. No misogyny there, Nope, not one bit.

Varney said, "She's going after Global banks. Big fines coming?"

A guest replied with no proof, just malice said, "Maxine Waters will break anything she touches and she will break the banking sector that's over-regulated to begin with."

Varney said she didn't have the power to do that herself.

Keith Fitz-Gerald of Money Map Press said, "She's got Trump derangement syndrome so she's going to after the banks hard just to get at Trump. I don't know if this is going to be good for anybody."

This must have come out on an FBN company memo this morning.

I wonder how many of FBN's hosts and guests have accounts with Deutsche Bank and similar institutions?

Makes you wonder, right?