WATCH LIVE: Maxine Waters Chairs Hearing On Wells Fargo Abuses

Maxine Waters chairs the House Financial Services Committee and is holding a hearing today on Wells Fargo and their "responsibilities"? We are there for the beating they will get.
By Frances Langum

We are here for these fireworks as Maxine Waters reclaims her time.


