WATCH LIVE: Maxine Waters Chairs Hearing On Wells Fargo Abuses

We are here for these fireworks as Maxine Waters reclaims her time.
#HappeningNow : Full Committee Hearing entitled "Holding Megabanks Accountable: An Examination of #WellsFargo's Pattern of Consumer Abuses"#TuneIn 📺: https://t.co/ffwmjdKbo3 | #ConsumersFirst
— Financial Svcs Cmte (@FSCDems) March 12, 2019
Tomorrow at 10AM I will be confronting Wells Fargo at an @FSCDems hearing. Wells Fargo has engaged in predatory lending, created false customer accounts, forced consumers into insurance, & cheated servicemembers. It’s time for change. Tell the truth time. #ConsumersFirst
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 12, 2019
Comments