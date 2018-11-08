Fox News' Howard Kurtz Criticized Sarah Sanders For Tweeting Phony Video From InfoWars

Fox News' media critic Howard Kurtz criticized the White House for suspending Jim Acosta's credentials, wondered if it was preplanned by Trump and said it was a mistake for Sarah Sanders to tweet out a doctored video by Alex Jones to defend their decision.

Kurtz was a guest on America's Newsroom and was asked about yesterday's incident during Trump's bizarre press conference.

After host Sandra Smith played video of Acosta and the White House intern, Kurtz said the White House made him a martyr by suspending his credentials after he was being rude.

Smith then read off the press secretary's tweet defending the White House decision on Acosta by claiming he physically assaulted an intern and then read off the WHCA' response.

Kurtz replied, "Yeah, I think it’s a misstep on the part of the White House to claim that Jim Acosta was laying his hands on this young intern who tried to take the mic away, the contact was very incidental."

Kurtz continued. “I also think it was a misstep for Sarah Sanders to tweet out a doctored video, put out by Infowars, the Alex Jones conspiracy site, that kind of made it look more aggressive then it was.”

Calling SHS out for promoting a phony video by Alex Jones of all people is more than "a misstep," Howard, but at least you didn't cosign their outrageous behavior.

It was a fraudulent video, period. How can any reporter or American trust what the White House uses as evidence ever again?

Kurtz then wondered if Trump set up the CNN reporter.

"Maybe he wanted some kind of confrontation," with Acosta.

Indeed.