Heitkamp's Opponent: Women In Congress Need To 'Get Over It'

Republican candidate for North Dakota Senate Kevin Cramer shoved his foot deep inside his mouth the other day while explaining his criticism of those female congress members who wore white to the Trump's State of the Union address. The women wore white to celebrate women's suffrage, but Cramer says it wasn't to honor women's suffrage, it was a protest against Trump, that it was rude, looked silly, and that the women should "get over all of that."

He has no idea about the suffrage movement, does he, poor lamb?

My favorite line from this video comes from a male doctor who declared Alice Paul perfectly sane and rational:

"Courage in women is often mistaken for insanity."

Your mistake, Cramer. Heidi Heitkamp showed tremendous bravery voting against the Kavanaugh nomination. Win or lose she's better than you.