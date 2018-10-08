Republican Wonders Why #MeToo Women Can't Be More 'Pioneers Of The Prairie'

These Republican white men a-holes just can't help themselves.

The latest example is Kevin Cramer, Republican candidate for US Senate in North Dakota. His response to the #MeToo movement is another one for the ages. NY Times:

Invoking his wife, daughters, mother and mother-in-law, Mr. Cramer said: “They cannot understand this movement toward victimization. They are pioneers of the prairie. These are tough people whose grandparents were tough and great-grandparents were tough.”

Apparently, women who survive sexual assault aren't tough, because they protest the crime against them in a "movement toward victimization"? Ladies, please!

Senator Heidi Heitkamp, whose own mother was assaulted as a teenager, clapped back:

“I think it’s wonderful that his wife has never had an experience, and good for her, and it’s wonderful his mom hasn’t,” she said. “My mom did. And I think it affected my mom her whole life. And it didn’t make her less strong.” With tears welling in her eyes, Ms. Heitkamp stared intently at a reporter and continued: “And I want you to put this in there, it did not make my mom less strong that she was a victim. She got stronger and she made us strong. And to suggest that this movement doesn’t make women strong and stronger is really unfortunate.”

Cramer is also the one who claimed Dr Ford had nothing to complain about b/c it was only attempted rape. https://t.co/6Q3RbPzIN6 — 3xBlue (@3kindsBlue) October 8, 2018

It’s like someone at the #GrandOldPerverts manufacturer plant fell asleep with his hand on the “attack the victims” lever.

I’ve seen a few hundred women post about leaving the #GOP because of it.

So I’m disgusted AND delighted but mostly disgusted. — Write or Die Wifey (@WriteOrDieWifey) October 8, 2018