Republican Wonders Why #MeToo Women Can't Be More 'Pioneers Of The Prairie'
These Republican white men a-holes just can't help themselves.
The latest example is Kevin Cramer, Republican candidate for US Senate in North Dakota. His response to the #MeToo movement is another one for the ages. NY Times:
Invoking his wife, daughters, mother and mother-in-law, Mr. Cramer said: “They cannot understand this movement toward victimization. They are pioneers of the prairie. These are tough people whose grandparents were tough and great-grandparents were tough.”
Apparently, women who survive sexual assault aren't tough, because they protest the crime against them in a "movement toward victimization"? Ladies, please!
Senator Heidi Heitkamp, whose own mother was assaulted as a teenager, clapped back:
“I think it’s wonderful that his wife has never had an experience, and good for her, and it’s wonderful his mom hasn’t,” she said. “My mom did. And I think it affected my mom her whole life. And it didn’t make her less strong.”
With tears welling in her eyes, Ms. Heitkamp stared intently at a reporter and continued: “And I want you to put this in there, it did not make my mom less strong that she was a victim. She got stronger and she made us strong. And to suggest that this movement doesn’t make women strong and stronger is really unfortunate.”
Comments