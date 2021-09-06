Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Chris Christie: Women Should Lose Abortion Rights Because Of 'Science'

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) on Sunday pushed back against former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) after he suggested that women should lose reproductive rights due to advances in science.
By David

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) on Sunday pushed back against former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) after he suggested that women should lose reproductive rights due to advances in science.

During a discussion on ABC's This Week, Christie told a panel of three women that they did not deserve abortion rights even though he would not address the substance of a Texas law that effectively bans nearly all abortions.

"Here's what I think we need to do," he said. "We need to have an honest conversation about abortion in this country. There's obviously a lot of discontent in many, many states across the country with Roe v. Wade. And as long as we don't have an honest conversation about whether this really is a federal constitutional right or not, we're not going to be able to resolve this issue."

ABC host George Stephanopoulos noted that the Texas law allows private individuals to collect bounties on women who have allegedly had abortions. But Christie refused to address the Texas law directly.

"Because people aren't following the law and doing things in a cogent way, you get laws like this," Christie insisted, "which are trying to jerry-rig around Roe v. Wade, which in my view, not only as someone that's pro-life but also as someone who's a lawyer."

"But can you support a law like that?" Stephanopoulos pressed.

"What I support is an honest conversation about abortion in this country," Christie repeated. "Again, remember how Roe v. Wade was decided. Out of nowhere, the United States Supreme Court decides that first trimester is not to be protected and they're moving forward."

"Science has changed so much since then," he added. "One of the reasons you're seeing a decline in abortion is an increase in science and how much more people know about viability. And when they know that, they're much more appalled by the act of abortion than they were back in 1973."

Heitkamp said that she "totally" disagreed with Christie's assessment.

"I don't think that this is about the science or about what's happening," Heitkamp said. "This is about fundamentally women being able to make a choice. And what I'm concerned about is how it's going to further divide the country. Because reversal of Roe v. Wade does not eliminate abortion in this country. It eliminates a national right for abortion. So now all of the sudden, blue states like California, New Jersey, and New York all of the sudden say, 'We believe in a woman's right to choose. We believe that women have that choice with their doctor to make this decision.'"

"You're going to see a further polarization of this country," she concluded, "of human rights and women's rights. And so, this is extraordinarily dangerous."

Christie interrupted: "Listen, this is what we call the system that our founders set up. Which is, if the right is not enumerated in the Constitution, it reverts to the states to decide and each one of these states in my view should be able to make this decision on their own."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team