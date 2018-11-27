John Bolton Snarks About Khashoggi Murder Tape: 'What Will I Get From It?'

John Bolton, National Security Advisor, Islamophobe, and all-around nasty guy took to the podium in the press briefing room today to answer some questions, ostensibly about national security. After he was asked specifically about whether he had listened to the tape the Turks supplied, which they allege captures Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordering brutal murder of a United States resident and reporter, Bolton resorted to snark.

The reporter whose name was not mentioned had three questions: First, had he listened to the tape? Second, does it conclusively point to the Crown Prince ordering Khashoggi's murder? And third, is the White House blocking CIA Director Gina Haspel from talking to Congress about the tape?

"No, I haven't listened to it," Bolton snapped. "Why do you think i should? What do you think i'll learn from it?"

(Narrator voice over: I don't know, Mr. Bolton. Perhaps you might learn WHO ORDERED KHASHOGGI'S KILLING? Just a random thought)

The reporter tossed that ball right back at him. "You're the national security adviser, you might have access to that," she shot back. And with that, he was off to the races.

"How many in this room speak Arabic?" he asked.

Quickly, the reporter countered, "You don't have access to an interpreter?"

"I can read a transcript, too," Bolton snarked. "i'm trying to make a point to everyone that says why don't you listen to the tape. Unless you speak Arabic, what are you going to get from it?"

And finally, the actual truth of the matter: "The president has spoken on the position very clearly. That is our position."

And what, dear readers, has the so-called president said, ever so clearly? "Maybe he did, and maybe he didn't," referring to whether or not Khashoggi's murder was committed on orders from MBS.

Here's something that might clear up that question: LISTENING TO THE TAPE. With an interpreter. And a transcript.

Trump doesn't want Bolton to hear it because he knows he can't equivocate. Once they've heard MBS give the order, it's done.

↓ Story continues below ↓

This so-called "administration" is willing to give Russia and Saudi Arabia all of the benefits of the doubt. Why do you suppose that is?

Side note I wonder who is helping Jared Kushner and his bro buy that pricey Manhattan hotel. Follow the money, I always say.