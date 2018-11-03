Mike's Blog Round Up
Bark Bark Woof Woof: Trump is desperate -- and afraid of becoming vulnerable.
Booman Tribune: Republican outrage-mongering is partly an effort to knock our candidates off-message. Don't take the bait.
The Debate Link: Stop minimizing right-wing anti-Semitism in the US.
Hysterical Raisins: A look at Burkman and Wohl's pitiful effort to take down Mueller.
Bonus song link: Time for a change.
Blog round-up by Infidel753.
