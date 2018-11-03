Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Bark Bark Woof Woof: Trump is desperate -- and afraid of becoming vulnerable.

Booman Tribune: Republican outrage-mongering is partly an effort to knock our candidates off-message. Don't take the bait.

The Debate Link: Stop minimizing right-wing anti-Semitism in the US.

Hysterical Raisins: A look at Burkman and Wohl's pitiful effort to take down Mueller.

Bonus song link: Time for a change.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!


