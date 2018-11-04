Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Chris Kratzer: Trumpism is the product of conservative Evangelicalism -- and is its instrument for achieving dominion over society.

The Carpentariat: Republicans' best case is that Trump hasn't (yet) wrecked the economy, but so what? He's wrecked everything else.

Kropotkhristian: The polls could be wrong either way. Your vote counts, not their turnout models.

Hackwhackers: Don't forget to vote against down-ballot Republicans too.

Bonus link: Shower Cap blog's huge and entertaining guide to the midterms.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!


