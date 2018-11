Gin and Tacos - I know why you are sad;

Just an Earthbound Misfit - his bone spurs were acting up;

PERRspectives - The Wall? Hell, build this instead;

The Mahablog - Armistice plus a century;

The New York Crank - so investigate the S.O.B.!

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and, on Saturday, had a pretty damn good birthday celebration.

Please send tips and link suggestions to MBRU [at] crooksandliars.com - we check it, we really do!