Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
BradBlog - listen to the executive director of Common Cause GA;

Echidne of the Snakes - on the news blip the Tallahassee killings made;

Homeless on the High Desert - first Native American Democratic woman elected to the ND legislature;

Just Above Sunset - he has no time for governing;

Lawyers, Guns & Money - Comey and Facebook are right up there ...

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and is looking forward to seeing a new horror movie with classic scream queens and Bond girls cast in it.

Please send tips and link suggestions to MBRU [at] crooksandliars.com - we check it, we really do!


