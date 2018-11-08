Newt Gingrich Haz Sad About All Those Clinton Investigations

One thing you can say about Newton Leroy "Advocate of civilization, Definer of civilization, Teacher of the Rules of Civilization, Leader (Possibly) of the civilizing forces" Gingrich is that he knows his audience. He knows that when he speaks on Trump State Teevee, he is talking to a zombie army of reprogrammable meatbags who will "remember" the past exactly as Gingrich -- who is an authorized representative of the Republican Ministry of Truth -- tells them to remember it. Until the newly revised "past" becomes inconvenient, at which point it will be re-revised, and the meatbags will "remember" the new version of the past just as fervently as they "remembered" the now-forgotten, previous version of history.

For example, now that the House of Representatives has changed hands and Democrats have the authority to launch investigations with actual teeth, the Party of Benghaaaaazi is suddenly "remembering" that congressional investigations are a terrible idea. Now that the Democrats have subpoena power, Gingrich -- the disgraced serial adulterer and the hard-charging, Liberal slandering, hate-mongering mastermind of the Clinton witch-hunt -- suddenly "remembers" the Clinton impeachment as an unfortunate glitch that somehow got out of hand and interrupted a golden of bipartisanship cooperation.

And the thing is Gingrich will get away with it. Because they always get away with it. It's one of the many perks of being an elite member of a party which has an army of reprogrammable meatbags as its sword, and Trump State Teevee as its shield.

crossposted from Driftglass