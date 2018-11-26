Officials Close San Ysidro Border Crossing After Police Tear Gas Protesters

U.S. officials on Sunday closed a border crossing near San Diego over a protest surrounding a migrant caravan that is on it’s way through Mexico.

CNN reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday. Pedestrian bridges as well as roadways were said to be closed in both directions.

“Due to the multiple planned demonstrations on both sides of the border, CBP deployed additional personnel to the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday,” the agency said in a statement. “The additional personnel, which included CBP officers, US Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine agents, were recently deployed to the San Diego area from various areas around the country in preparation for the potential arrival of the caravan in Tijuana.”

The closing comes at a busy time when shoppers and holiday travelers are making their way home.

The Mexican federal police have shut down the border into Mexico - hundreds of riot police are lined up and no incoming cars are being allowed to enter from the US into Mexico pic.twitter.com/cNY0MZktAZ — Annie Rose Ramos (@Annie_Rose23) November 25, 2018

The US has closed the port of entry at the Mexico border in San Ysidro as members of the migrant caravan approach. Will cause massive gridlock pic.twitter.com/tlA3K7T7cW — Jon Passantino (@passantino) November 25, 2018

#BREAKING: Lanes and pedestrian crossings close at San Ysidro Port of Entry amid border marches. https://t.co/11cUSvrzrp pic.twitter.com/N42EADvaEx — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) November 25, 2018

The northbound border - cars are being turned around and Mexican federal police have created a barrier as CBP officials shut down the US border entry and military soldiers line up on the other side at San Ysidro Port of Entry pic.twitter.com/6CVXOQ8919 — Annie Rose Ramos (@Annie_Rose23) November 25, 2018