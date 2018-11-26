Officials Close San Ysidro Border Crossing After Police Tear Gas Protesters

U.S. officials on Sunday closed a border crossing near San Diego over a protest surrounding a migrant caravan that is on it’s way through Mexico.
CNN reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday. Pedestrian bridges as well as roadways were said to be closed in both directions.
“Due to the multiple planned demonstrations on both sides of the border, CBP deployed additional personnel to the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday,” the agency said in a statement. “The additional personnel, which included CBP officers, US Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine agents, were recently deployed to the San Diego area from various areas around the country in preparation for the potential arrival of the caravan in Tijuana.”
The closing comes at a busy time when shoppers and holiday travelers are making their way home.
