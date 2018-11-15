Roger Stone's Text Messages Are Yuuge Problem For Trump

But their texts!

Roger Stone and Randy Credico are in a heap of trouble. NBC News has obtained text messages apparently FROM Roger Stone, between him and Credico, that prove they both knew about the Wikileaks dump of Democratic National Committee emails at least a week before it happened.

The question is not "if" they told the Trump campaign about it, but which one of them told.

And Stone released these texts to NBC. If Mueller has not seen them yet, Stone is in violation of his subpoena.

This appears to be a battle between Credico and Stone as to which of them "takes the fall" for the prior Wikileaks knowledge.

But they both could be guilty, and "crooks turning each other in" has a way of benefitting no one but the prosecutors. NBC News: