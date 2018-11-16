Stacey Abrams Doesn't Concede But Says 'No Further Viable Remedy' Available

Stacey Abrams refused to concede the Georgia's race but acknowledged that the doors are closed for any victory.

"This is not a speech of concession because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper," she told supporters and the press gathered.

"As a woman of conscience and faith I cannot concede that, but my assessment is the law currently allows no further viable remedy," she said.

"Now, I could certainly bring a new case to keep this one contest alive, but I don't want to hold public office if I need to scheme my way into the post, because the title of governor isn't nearly as important as our shared title: Voters.

"And that is why we fight on," she concluded.

And then there is this, guaranteeing we're not seeing the end of Stacey Abrams just yet: