In Trump World, Cereal Boxes = Voter ID, And Inciting Violence Is A-OK

President Pouty-Pants is having a very bad, no-good week. In times like these, when even Fox News is joining CNN's lawsuit against his, and Fox's Judge Napolitano is on his favorite network insisting his installation of Matt Whitaker as Acting AG is unconstitutional, it can feel like he has nowhere to turn. His bedtime phone calls with Sean Hannity probably aren't even that much fun anymore.

So he retreated to his safe space, The Daily Caller, to vent his spleen. In an exclusive interview with that luminary of journalism, he imparted gigantic nuggets of...special insight, shall we call it? Particularly with regards to Florida's electoral process. Prepare ye, prepare ye, for pearls of unhinged brain droppings that poured forth from his anus-shaped spit-nozzle:

Trump went on to say they should have called Florida during the evening of the election. “Well, many votes were added to that, and you know what’s going on. And now they have mixed them up. They mixed the votes up and now you can’t find the ones that were put in, they just put ’em in to a batch.”

“The Republicans don’t win and that’s because of potentially illegal votes,” Trump complained. “When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”

Twitter responds...O Twitter, how I love thee...

In an interview with The Daily Caller today, Trump said (brace yourselves):



“The Republicans don’t win and that’s because of potentially illegal votes....Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again." pic.twitter.com/abDwO9LCPP — Miss Robin Leigh (@robinskyleigh) November 14, 2018

Trump also did his most specific lying about Florida, making up a story about how Broward County has inserted fraudulent ballots into the pool of legit ballots so now you can't tell which is which. The Daily Caller is such trash that it doesn't even hint this might not be true. pic.twitter.com/SCxPAIFlpy

Yes, it's the Daily Caller, so they don't come out and say he's a lying sac, or a prevarivating nutbag, they just quote him so you can read it for yourself:



“The Republicans don’t... https://t.co/Em2FHFaYHa — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) November 14, 2018

Other news made in this interview: apparently a box of Lucky Charms is more powerful than previously thought!

“If you buy a box of cereal — you have a voter ID,” Trump continued. “They try to shame everybody by calling them racist, or calling them something, anything they can think of, when you say you want voter ID. But voter ID is a very important thing.”

Wherever he gets it — that is some powerful cereal https://t.co/Gt1WSUTbxx — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 14, 2018

"if you buy a box of cereal, you have a voter ID" is a thing that our not-at-all-demented president actually said today, which is exactly the kind of grounded-in-reality worldview you want in someone who can order a nuclear strike — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 14, 2018

[at polling place]



election worker: okay, and can i see ur id please?



me: *slides box of lucky charms across table*



ew: what is this?



me: trump said if i buy cereal i have voter id



ew: im sorry, this isnt an appropriate type of id



me: *slides over box of cap'n crunch* — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) November 14, 2018

Now, because the interview was so in-depth and far-reaching, The Daily Caller had to write a whole second article about some of the sh!t The Great Trumpolini said. It focused exclusively on Antifa, which stands for Anti-fascists. You know - people who fight fascists. So, naturally, Tucker Carlson (who owns The Daily Caller) and Trumpolini hate them. The Caller asked trump, specifically, what tactics he thought law enforcement ought to employ against them. Our Dear Leader was mature and restrained, in addition to being especially articulate.

“These people, like the Antifa — they better hope that the opposition to Antifa decides not to mobilize. Because if they do, they’re much tougher. Much stronger. Potentially much more violent. And Antifa’s going to be in big trouble. But so far they haven’t done that and that’s a good thing,” he continued.

---

“[Antifa] better hope that the other side doesn’t mobilize,” Trump concluded, “Because if you look, the other side, it’s the military. It’s the police. It’s a lot of very strong, a lot of very tough people. Tougher than them. And smarter than them.” “They’re sitting back and watching and they’re getting angrier and angrier,” Trump said of the Antifa opposition.

That's not a threat, is it Trumpy Bear? You're not siccing the police and the military on the people who show up to fight Nazis, are you? Let's see what Twitter thinks...

Trump: "These people, like the Antifa — they better hope that the opposition to Antifa decides not to mobilize. Because if they do, they’re much tougher. Much stronger. Potentially much more violent. And Antifa’s going to be in big trouble."



... is that a threat? Sounds like it. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) November 14, 2018

Is Donald Trump now OPENLY INCITING POLITICAL VIOLENCE?



"They better hope that the opposition to antifa decides not to mobilize,” he told Daily Caller on Wednesday. "Because if they do, they’re much tougher. Much stronger. Potentially much more violent."https://t.co/A5i6FNBRbw — Mark Follman (@markfollman) November 15, 2018

Looks like it. And as several smarties pointed out, he is casting himself, the police, and the military in the role of "opposition" to Antifa. That means...

Donald Trump locating himself as the opposition to antifa which is, say it with me kids!!!!!! https://t.co/01NKjEAby4 — zoé samudzi (@ztsamudzi) November 15, 2018

Trump says the opposition to antifa is the police and the military.



HEADLINE: Trump calls police and military fascists. pic.twitter.com/x4gM4Ji92K — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) November 14, 2018

Need we say more? Except, hurry up Mueller!