Victim's Mom Wants Gun Control, Not Prayers --And Other News

“I hope to God no one sends me anymore prayers. I want gun control. No more guns!” The mother of shooting victim Telemachus Orfanos. She says her son survived the Las Vegas mass shooting but was killed in Thousand Oaks. This must stop. pic.twitter.com/PkDJtgSYWH

It just doesn't stop, does it? So much news. So much news:

When a gunman opened fire at a festival in Las Vegas last year, Telemachus Orfanos somehow made it through.

It was a brutal experience, his friends thought, never to be repeated.

They were wrong.

He was killed last night in Thousand Oaks. https://t.co/wuYEywMy59 — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) November 9, 2018

You might be thinking: "Damn, this morning's mass shooting in the LA bar is pretty damn close to our last mass shooting, the one in the Pittsburgh synagogue."



In fact, there were 11 mass shootings (four or more victims) in between. https://t.co/ReEVjNq6EZ — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 8, 2018

These are the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting. https://t.co/xiiaaxdzxW — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 8, 2018

Let's get back to the rest of the news. Josh Marshall points out the obvious:

Two days out makes it increasingly clear: Dems will win btw 35 and 40 House Seats. They flipped at least 7 governorships. They will likely win over 400 state legislative seats. IN, MO and ND were big losses. But this was a big wave election. There's no question. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 8, 2018

Thanks, election time stress! pic.twitter.com/GL8cX8IM0T — ☢ Page van der Linden (@plutoniumpage) November 9, 2018

Democrats are using a trove of more than 100 letters and 64 subpoenas — rejected or ignored by Republican committee leaders and federal agencies — as a template to map their approach to oversight in the new Congress. https://t.co/21XwdxSKgb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 9, 2018

Rick Scott disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Floridians as governor & now wants law enforcement to take over counting ballots. This is brazen suppression https://t.co/XmghOYIf2O — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 9, 2018

The Camp Fire has burned so intensely that it spun up a huge fire whirl. AP reporting it may have basically destroyed an entire town. I have a very bad feeling about what we’ll see when the sun rises pic.twitter.com/0RWRaFFTeQ — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) November 9, 2018

The White House is letting a Russian ultra-nationalist in to the U.S. — despite sanctions https://t.co/8jfM4q7AmF

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) November 9, 2018

Tucker Carlson thought it was monstrous that activists chanted outside his home last night.



Two weeks ago he was laughing about Goerge Soros being mailed a pipe bomb. pic.twitter.com/4FvMWkjbyk — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) November 8, 2018

#BREAKING: Homes in #OakPark are burning. This is a very serious situation. There are mandatory evacuations in place. @jeffnguyen is live on the ground. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/jtkuz6OVxd — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) November 9, 2018

Medicaid is supposed to be hated by the conservative right, yet @sarahkliff points out (link above) that half-a-million people, mostly in red states, may soon be newly covered by it. And its benefits are becoming ever more widely known. https://t.co/XcbXkbP3Ke — Jared Bernstein (@econjared) November 9, 2018

At a time when anti-semitism and extreme right-wing nationalist forces, fuelled by hate and bigotry are again ascendant in any countries, let us remember #Krystallnacht.#NieWieder #NeverAgain https://t.co/lH35fsZrT1 — André Haermeyer (@AHaermeyer) November 9, 2018

Pelosi unveils House diversity office to recruit staff from varying backgrounds https://t.co/VER7L6PjWH pic.twitter.com/AzdZVmuHmF — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) November 9, 2018

Michelle Obama will never forgive Trump for "putting family at risk" with birther conspiracy https://t.co/GLDS8yYgXJ pic.twitter.com/gC0G4BrUAO — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 9, 2018

Nearly 1 in 5 #MealsOnWheels clients is a senior #veteran like George, who depends on the daily meal and friendly visit from a volunteer. This #VeteransDay, help serve those who have served our nation. Donate now. https://t.co/LgQ4ODpUMI pic.twitter.com/IGATKBUyq1 — Meals on Wheels (@_MealsOnWheels) November 9, 2018

This is a clear indication that, when the votes are all counted, Nelson will have more votes.



Republicans are desperate to stop the counting.



I’ve seen this movie before. https://t.co/k9p781C2Gv — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 9, 2018

“It was not widely known among White House staff that he'd commented repeatedly on the special counsel's investigation in interviews and on television” https://t.co/Ibt4cGd9GX — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) November 9, 2018

Are the Trump administration’s new contraception rules legal?



It’s complicated. I break it all down here: https://t.co/EXbwqhxWFf — Nicholas Bagley (@nicholas_bagley) November 9, 2018

Ruth Bader Ginsburg recovering well after fall https://t.co/jzBZaL9Kse — TIME (@TIME) November 9, 2018

Trump, Scott Spread Claims Of Voter Fraud As Florida Race Narrows https://t.co/eXCsVxR4ZS — NPR (@NPR) November 9, 2018

Doctors hit back at NRA attacks on gun research: 'Where are you when I tell families their loved one has died' https://t.co/FnEoJutypR — Deep State Voter (@word_34) November 9, 2018

Midterm turnout was highest in 50 years, estimates show https://t.co/i7RZGEGxk8 pic.twitter.com/gQATEfxcPX — Splinter (@splinter_news) November 9, 2018

MORE: Matthew Whitaker, who was named acting attorney general on Wednesday, has ties to a Florida-based company that came under fire from the Federal Trade Commission last year, which sued the firm for allegedly running an “invention-promotion scam.” https://t.co/Qqvm9q0zOL pic.twitter.com/sGp7A8PVQj — ABC News (@ABC) November 9, 2018

UPDATE: The Florida Senate election margin has further narrowed--it is now a mere 15,068 votes or .18%. As the counties continue their work, I expect that margin will narrow further. And then the State will conduct an orderly recount. https://t.co/Yxuxw8wDlj — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 9, 2018

And finally, because we earned it: A PUPPY IN A MUG!!!!