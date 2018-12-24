Amid Shutdown, Mnuchin Calls Banks From Cabo Beach Vacation

From the crisis to the ridiculous, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin called the heads of major banks this weekend to check on their "liquidity" and attempt to calm the markets somehow.
The stock market this morning didn't like that very much.
And in the middle of all of this, it came out that Mnuchin is making these calls from a private resort in Cabo, where he is VACATIONING with his trophy wife and children from a previous marriage.
During a government shutdown where the employees of his own department are not getting paid?!?
And don't get me started about how he took his trophy wife to MEXICO during a shutdown about the goddammed stupid wall. A place where the cheapest house costs millions.
