Amid Shutdown, Mnuchin Calls Banks From Cabo Beach Vacation

From the crisis to the ridiculous, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin called the heads of major banks this weekend to check on their "liquidity" and attempt to calm the markets somehow.

The Secretary of Treasury calling the nation’s top bankers on a Sunday to confirm they have cash to lend. Not exactly confidence inspiring. https://t.co/Ttp8IarFvQ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 23, 2018

The stock market this morning didn't like that very much.

Mnuchin calls big US banks after huge stock market falls but fails to recognise that the markets are functioning exactly as they should. With a bunch of clowns in the White House, investors are reacting as you works expect.https://t.co/Dr8byINtoC — Ali Zartash-Lloyd (@Cognisant2000) December 24, 2018

And in the middle of all of this, it came out that Mnuchin is making these calls from a private resort in Cabo, where he is VACATIONING with his trophy wife and children from a previous marriage.

During a government shutdown where the employees of his own department are not getting paid?!?

Figures that Steve Mnuchin would be one of last remaining Trump administration loyalists. Vacationing in high luxury In Cabo San Lucas while the govt is shut down arguably makes him even more clueless than his boss. Here’s hoping Mnuchin gets stopped at border when he returns. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) December 24, 2018

And don't get me started about how he took his trophy wife to MEXICO during a shutdown about the goddammed stupid wall. A place where the cheapest house costs millions.

