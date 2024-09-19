Brave Steve Scalise To Combat 'Wokeness' Amid Looming Govt Shutdown

With a government shutdown looming in less than two weeks and the 2024 Presidential election in November, GOP Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is springing into action by going after (checks notes) "wokeness." That sounds about right since House Republicans just defeated their own funding bill yesterday.

Maybe, just maybe, that's because Donald has been calling for a shutdown for a couple of weeks now. Imagine that.

"Tomorrow, we're going to continue moving forward on our agenda," Scalise said. "Continue going after wokeness. Continue to stand up for families who are struggling."

OK, Republicans have never stood up for struggling families. Notice that he didn't have any specifics. He must mean all those families struggling to put food on the table because of wokeness. If I roll my eyes any harder, I'm going to have a seizure.

Don't worry, though. Scalise also pointed to tailpipe emissions, adding, "People don't even want to buy the EV cars" because "the batteries are made in China, and yet they continue their drumbeat."

Scalise is just obeying orders. Trump posted yesterday on his flailing social media site that if the government shutdown, "Remember, this is Biden/Harris' fault, not yours!"

It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote, but Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, are taking directions from an unhinged narcissistic lunatic. This will be Trump's lockdown, and he has a lot of coconspirators/enablers. Republicans are only setting the stage for Trump if he loses to say that it was rigged. It's political theater, nothing more.