Brian Kilmeade Shouts At Sarah Sanders: 'Trump Refounded Isis!'

Wait a minute, isn't 'Fox and Friends' supposed to be the media safe space for the Trump White House? Uh oh.

Friday morning Brian Kilmeade didn't hold back as Sarah Sanders appeared to make excuses about the government shutdown. Kilmeade was vocal against Trump about Syria yesterday, as well.

KILMEADE: He is giving Russia a big win. Vladimir Putin praised him. He also is doing exactly what he criticized President Obama for doing. He said President Obama is the founder of ISIS. He just refounded ISIS because they have 30,000 men there and they are already striking back with our would-be evacuation. The president is really on the griddle with this.

Sanders remembered her Comm Team training and replied: "the idea that the president has had anything to do with helping ISIS reemerge is absolutely outrageous.”

Kilmeade reiterated that in Syria, “leaving is helping” Putin and his allies.