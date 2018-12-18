Chris Matthews: Maybe Trump Should Resign To Keep His Kids Out Of Jail

Chris Matthews was in a bargaining mood as he ended "Hardball" on Monday:

...what if the prosecutor were to offer the president an alternative. What if he were to say he would let the children walk if the old man does the same? That would mean giving up the presidency in exchange for acquittals all around ― not just for himself, but for all his kids.

“Leverage the office while you still have it,” Matthews suggested.

We all have Rachel Maddow's "Bag Man" podcast to thank/blame for this, as many commenters are hoping for an Agnew-like disappearance for Trump.

It may not be that easy, especially since Trump gained his office (allegedly) via conspiracy and fraud.