Corey Lewandowski Ridiculously Claims CNN Doesn't Have Any Conservative Contributors

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and his former adviser, David Bossie have a new book to sell, so unfortunately, they've been allowed to pollute our airways lately on all of the networks, and not just Fox, or CNN, where Lewandowski used to be a paid contributor.

The title of the book is Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State is Undermining the Presidency, and the premise of the book is basically that Trump supposedly has “embedded enemies” in the government trying to delegitimize his presidency, and, as The Washington Post explains, it “reads in part like Trump’s Twitter grievances in book form.”

The two made an appearance on Fox's Media Buzz this Sunday and continued their grievance tour for Trump, and when asked by host Howard Kurtz about comments made by CNN's Jeffrey Toobin as to whether or not Trump would even finish his presidency, Lewandowski pounced:

LEWANDOWSKI: Howie, this is amazing. CNN does not have one on-air talent that could be considered a conservative. They have gone so far to the left that their only message now is to go after the president! What Michael Cohen has pled to was lying to Congress, which nobody told him to do but himself. You know, CNN ran wall-to-wall coverage about a meeting that Paul Manafort supposedly took with Julian Assange, which now we find out it never happened. CNN, MSNBC, and the mainstream media has Trump Derangement Syndrome!

I'm guessing that's news to Jack Kingston, Rick Santorum, Michael Caputo, Scott Jennings, Ben Ferguson and a host of others too long to list here. And according to Lewandowski, if you're a never-Trumper, which there are scores of on all of the networks other than Fox (whose primary role is to build a lifeboat for Republicans for that inevitable day when all of them want to pretend they've never heard of Trump and salvage what's left of the party) you're no longer a conservative.

The two then treated the Fox audience to a big heaping helping of projection, accusing both CNN and MSNBC of being propaganda outlets for the Democrats (what Fox does day in and day out for Republicans) and pretending that there's some "vast left wing conspiracy" to take Trump down. They used the fact that there's a lot of negative coverage of Trump as somehow being proof that they're biased.

I hope the producers over at MSNBC are proud of themselves for allowing Lewandowski to slog his book on shows like Hardball. This is the thanks CNN and MSNBC get for giving this guy airtime -- a nice kick in the teeth as soon as he's over on State-Run TV.