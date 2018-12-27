Fox News' Pete Hegseth Falsely Claims U.S. Military Leaders Validated Trump's Syria Decision

After Donald Trump's visit to Iraq, his favorite cable team provided ample state-sponsored propaganda to promote his every move including the lie that top US military leaders are in complete agreement with Trump's rash decision to immediately remove troops from Syria at the behest of the Turkish president.

Guest host Todd Piro fluffed Trump's visit as if he was giving his version of the Sermon on the Mount to the troops.

During some of their prepackaged footage from other interviews, General Jerry Boykin, a former Bushie, praised Trump's visit to see the troops, yet in the same breath voiced his displeasure with Donald's sudden Syrian pullout decision.

Nevertheless, Trump stooge and former Kochhead Pete Hegseth mused, "[Trump] has made some big decisions recently, and been criticized for them. Iraq, Syria, what do we do, what's the future in both places?"

He continued, "To hear from commanders who will either validate that or cause him to question it, it seems it has validated it..."

Say what?

Trump was in Iraq for three hours and then refused to go to Afghanistan.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis resigned in protest over his Syrian decision, as did Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter ISIS. These moves do not validate his decisions, but instead call into question his competence on Middle East policy.

But when you have state-sponsored propaganda living and breathing in Fox News, these are the words you get, sometimes out loud and sometimes ever so subtle and quiet.