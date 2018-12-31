Fox Pretends Pelosi Is Already Speaker Of The House, Attacks Her For Vacationing In Hawaii

Someone let me know when the propagandists over on state-run TV, a.k.a. Fox "news" start chasing around soon to be former House Speaker Paul Ryan to find out where he's been spending the holidays. Trump's favorite morning show went after Nancy Pelosi for vacationing in Hawaii during New Year's while Trump stayed at the White House, as though she has the power to negotiate anything before Democrats take control of the House in January.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: He is so serious about this situation with the shutdown and what's happening at the border that he has actually canceled his New Year's Eve plans. We know he canceled... he wanted to go to Florida for Christmas. Now he is saying... they are saying that he is going to stay home for New Year's. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi was spotted vacationing at an $899 a night luxury hotel resort in Hawaii. HENRY: You know what, $899 I believe is standard room. […] Mar-a-Lago is opulent as well, but to Rachel's point the president has decided not to do that sort of opulent New Year's bash. He's staying at the White House to try and negotiate, and Nancy Pelosi, we are told by the White House, has not wanted to negotiate, whereas the White House believes, and we heard from Mick Mulvaney on For & Friends yesterday, that he believes Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer wants to cut a deal, but Nancy Pelosi won't allow it. CAMPOS-DUFFY: By the way, when I first heard heard about that Nancy was in Hawaii, I was actually on the phone with my husband, who was like “Oh my gosh, any Republican would have been absolutely politically slaughtered for that.” And it would be curious to see how much that is talked about on the other networks. Because, literally, it's a double standard. HEGESETH: Well, Rush Limbaugh forever has called them limousine liberals which, is exactly what Nancy Pelosi personifies as she represents San Francisco.

So says the overpaid television host who hasn't missed any meals in years due to his wingnut welfare checks. And of course, no segment on Fox would be complete without them aiding and abetting Trump's constant attacks on the so-called, and nonexistent "liberal" media for how they've portrayed him staying in Washington while pretending to wait for the Democrats to come negotiate with him, which is how they wrapped things up here. Trump is somehow both the master negotiator and deal maker while remaining the perpetual victim who is helpless against the forces of evil working against him to take him down.... or that's what they'd have you believe in right-wing world.

Attacking Pelosi and ignoring the fact that Trump blew up a deal that included DACA on immigration has been a running theme over on Fox. Expect the attacks to accelerate once the Dems actually do take charge.