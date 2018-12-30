Gen. Stanley McChrystal Says He Would Never Work For 'Immoral' Donald Trump

When retired former commander of U.S forces in Afghanistan and four-star Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal was asked on ABC's This Week if he'd consider being Trump's Secretary of Defense, his response was a definitive "No."

There are some people left who will not work for a lying and immoral narcissist.

McChrystal, who has gotten into trouble in the past over some of his interviews during the Obama administration joined host Martha Raddatz and was asked about Gen. Mattis' resignation.

The general said it must have been hard for Mattis to pen a letter so critical of Trump, saying, "We ought to ask what kind of Commander-in-Chief he had that Jim Mattis ...you know, the good Marine felt he had to walk away."

And then Raddatz asked if he'd join the Trump administration and he did not mince his words. (Transcript via ABC News)

RADDATZ: So if someone was asked to be Secretary of Defense right now who you knew, what would you say to that person? MCCHRYSTAL: I would ask them to look in the mirror and ask them if they can get comfortable enough with President Trump's approach to governance, how he conducts himself with his values and with his worldview to be truly loyal to him as a commander in chief and going forward. And we're all instinctively loyal. But the reality is if there's too much of a disconnect then I would tell him I think it's -- it would be a bad foundation upon which to try to build a successful partnership at that job. RADDATZ: If you were asked to join the Trump administration, what would you say? MCCHRYSTAL: I'd say no. MCCHRYSTAL: It's important for me to work for people who I think are basically honest, who tell the truth as best they know it. I'm very tolerant of people who make mistakes because I make so many of them. And I've been around leaders who've made mistakes even pretty large import. But through all of them, I almost never saw people trying to get it wrong. And I almost never saw people who were openly disingenuous on things. And so for me-- and the military talks about would they come for you. And what that means is if you're put into a difficult military situation would that leader sacrifice himself, put himself and others at risk to come for you. I have to believe that the people I'm working for would do that, whether we disagree on a lot of other things. I'm not convinced from the behavior that I've seen that that's the case here.

↓ Story continues below ↓ RADDATZ: Do you think he's a liar? MCCHRYSTAL: I don't think he tells the truth. RADDATZ: Is Trump immoral, in your view? MCCHRYSTAL: I think he is.

Maybe another Fox News talker will work for Trump since after witnessing his two year run so far it seems he mostly listens to television prognosticators screaming extreme right wing claptrap.

And It doesn't help that all of Trump's beliefs come from 50 year old conspiracy theories and uninformed grudges on his part while he refuses to learn anything new at all.