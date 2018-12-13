GOP Congressman Says 10 Terrorists Try To Enter US Daily

Watch this clip of Kansas Republican Roger Marshall pull numbers out of his butt and serve them up as "proof" that we need US taxpayers to fund a border wall with Mexico.

The Morning Joe interview highlighted this stupid tweet:

I will always support @realDonaldTrump putting national security first. Securing our borders is a no brainer! @NancyPelosi and @SenSchumer, in their unending efforts to work against anything the president proposes, are working against the security of our nation. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) December 11, 2018

The Kansas Congressman insisted that "40 criminals and 10 terrorists try to cross the border every day." Wow.

Who in Kansas voted for Roger Marshall? OMG — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) December 13, 2018

Especially watch Congressman Marshall's eyebrows at the 1:15 mark, when Willie Geist pushes back ever so slightly to ask him where he got those statistics and how the source would know those attempting to enter were terrorists.

"Well, I think we have to trust the Department of Homeland Security." said this numbskull. DHS does not keep records of "people we know are terrorists trying to cross the border and maybe they succeeded maybe not."

As my colleague, Scarce noted, "My working theory is that the more extreme a district is the more of an idiot the Republican will be. Marshall's KS-01 is R+24, one of the reddest in the country."