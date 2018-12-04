Haspel's Briefing Cements Division Between GOP Senators And Trump On Khashoggi Murder

CIA Director Gina Haspel has finally had the chance to brief a select group of Senators on what she and the CIA know about the murder of Jamal Kashoggi. The bipartisan group came out of the briefing more convinced than ever that their instincts were correct, in that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is responsible. According to Garrett Haake's reporting, the Republican Senators seemed even stronger in their "stinging rebuke" than the Democratic ones. (Perhaps because they'd invested more in slavishly backing up this lying, disgusting Administration?) Senator Bob Corker said if MBS was in front of a jury, he'd be convicted of murder within 30 minutes. Senator Lindsey Graham said there was a "smoking saw."
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said while there was no smoking gun, there was a “smoking saw,” referring to the bone saw that investigators have said was used to dismember Khashoggi after he was killed by a team of agents from Saudi Arabia in that country’s consulate in Istanbul in October.
Graham made clear that business as usual with the Saudis had come to end, and said the United States should come down on the government in Riyahd like “a ton of bricks,” adding that he could no longer support arms sales to the Saudis as long as Mohammed was in charge.
David Jolly brought up the awkward position into which this places Secretaries Mattis and Pompeo (the latter of whom is a former CIA director, himself...)
Merriam Webster weighed in with the above troubling (though unsurprising) information. Not troubling because Sen. Graham accused MBS of being complicit, but because people who actually care what Sen. Graham has to say need to look up the definition of "complicit." The rest of us have had the definition cemented into our psyches for years now.
Comments