Haspel's Briefing Cements Division Between GOP Senators And Trump On Khashoggi Murder

CIA Director Gina Haspel has finally had the chance to brief a select group of Senators on what she and the CIA know about the murder of Jamal Kashoggi. The bipartisan group came out of the briefing more convinced than ever that their instincts were correct, in that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is responsible. According to Garrett Haake's reporting, the Republican Senators seemed even stronger in their "stinging rebuke" than the Democratic ones. (Perhaps because they'd invested more in slavishly backing up this lying, disgusting Administration?) Senator Bob Corker said if MBS was in front of a jury, he'd be convicted of murder within 30 minutes. Senator Lindsey Graham said there was a "smoking saw."

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said while there was no smoking gun, there was a “smoking saw,” referring to the bone saw that investigators have said was used to dismember Khashoggi after he was killed by a team of agents from Saudi Arabia in that country’s consulate in Istanbul in October. Graham made clear that business as usual with the Saudis had come to end, and said the United States should come down on the government in Riyahd like “a ton of bricks,” adding that he could no longer support arms sales to the Saudis as long as Mohammed was in charge.

Sen. Corker, emerging from Khashoggi briefing, said that if MBS was in a courtroom it would take 30 minutes for jurors to unanimously convict. "No question" MBS responsible — Tim Mak (@timkmak) December 4, 2018

Bob Corker: "I have zero question in my mind that the crown prince, MBS, ordered the killing" and "monitored the killing" of Jamal Khashoggi. "If he was in front of a jury he would be convicted in 30 minutes: guilty." Via ABC. pic.twitter.com/rGEEkp3Qvg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 4, 2018

David Jolly brought up the awkward position into which this places Secretaries Mattis and Pompeo (the latter of whom is a former CIA director, himself...)

Of all the storylines coming out of today's CIA briefing to Senators re Khashoggi, let's not overlook what this means re Mattis and Pompeo attempting to mislead the full Senate during their briefing last week.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) December 4, 2018

.@LindseyGrahamSC on Khashoggi: "0 chance that this happened in such an organized fashion without Crown Prince [being involved]...I have great respect for Pompeo & Mattis [but] If they were in a Dem administration, I would be all over them for being in the pocket of Saudi Arabia" pic.twitter.com/mFZagAnkMd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2018

The administration is now firmly at odds with Republicans on MBS and Khashoggi.

Trump: "Maybe he did and maybe he didn't!"

Mattis: "No smoking gun."

Pompeo: "No direct reporting."

Graham: "There's a smoking saw."

Corker: "If he was in front of a jury, he would be convicted." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 4, 2018

📈'Complicit': helping to commit a crime or do wrong in some wayhttps://t.co/2Qtgq1jjuV — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 4, 2018

Merriam Webster weighed in with the above troubling (though unsurprising) information. Not troubling because Sen. Graham accused MBS of being complicit, but because people who actually care what Sen. Graham has to say need to look up the definition of "complicit." The rest of us have had the definition cemented into our psyches for years now.