John Avlon Explains How In Trump World, The Fish Rots From The Head

CNN's John Avlon spells out how every organization around Trump is now under ethics investigation.
By Susie Madrak
Listen to John Avlon as he lists the many, many ethics investigations that permeate the Trump administration.

There have been so many, they all seem to fade into the distance -- until you're reminded. Avlon concludes:

"Now with the new class of Democrats heading to Washington with investigative powers and the ability to release his tax returns, all of this could get a whole lot worse for Team Trump. We have never had a president under this much scrutiny. It's not because it's a partisan witch hunt, which the president says.

"The investigations seem like proof the tone comes from the top -- and no amount of rage-tweeting will change that."


Comments

