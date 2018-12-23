Hullabaloo: Donald Trump wants to fire the Federal Reserve Chairman he just appointed. What could possibly go wrong?

Pharyngula: Turning Point USA’s “Student Action Summit” answers the eternal question: Can just attending a conference result in quantifiable loss of IQ?

No More Mister Nice Blog: After their performance last week, is there any doubt that Republicans in Congress are afraid of their own voters?

Balkinization: Welcome to the Trump Shutdown. What can he legally do with federally spending during and after?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We've got to say, 'The debt stops here.' And if liberals in the Senate would rather play political games and force a government shutdown instead of accepting a modest down payment on fiscal discipline and reform, I say: ‘Shut it down.’" (Rep. Mike Pence, April 6, 2011)

